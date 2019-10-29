AUGUST 3, 1931 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Bobby Clarence Heavner, born August 3, 1931 in Gaffney, SC to the late Clarence and Matie Lackey Heavner, died peacefully at home on October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jeremy Troxler and Rev. Matt Smith. Following the service, guests are invited to a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will take place at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC. Bobby was in insurance sales since 1952. He was past president of Greensboro Association of Life Underwriters, past chairman of NC Leaders Club, and three times recipient of Distinguished Sales Award. Bobby was chairman of the Board of Management, Guilford College YMCA, 1975 and was president of Guilford Rotary, Paul Harris fellow. Bobby was a Boy Scout and past president of Northwest Guilford Gideon International. Bobby was a Mason and a Shriner, receiving his Masonic pin for 65 years of service and attendance this year. He was an active member of Guilford College United Methodist Church for 50 years, where he taught Sunday School for 40 years, was president of the Methodist Men, head usher, lay leader and delegate to the Western NC Annual Conference. He received the Denman Evangelism Award, Laity Service Award, Lifetime Service Award and served on Staff-Parish Committee. Bobby is survived by Minerva, his wife of 64 years. They have 3 children: Charles in Greensboro, Priscilla (Bruce) in Centerville, Ohio and Robert (Rhonda) in Greensboro; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a brother, Joe Heavner in Columbia, SC. Memorials may be sent to Guilford College United Methodist Church or to Gideon International, Post Office Box 19524, Greensboro, NC 27419. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
