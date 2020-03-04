OCTOBER 23, 1939 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Greensboro - Glenda Sherrill Heath, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Caldwell County to the late Max Edward and Beuna Faye Haas Sherrill. She was the wife of 48 years to the late Larry Neal Heath. Glenda was a sweet, soft-spoken woman whose greatest joy was her family. We all were comforted by her love and care. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, and an adoring grandmother. She was blessed to become a great-grandmother (a "GG") a few weeks before her death. Glenda was also a kind and generous friend. She loved participating in her book club, Quota club, and playing cards weekly with her "Hand and Foot" group. She loved her neighbors, and the family wants to especially thank Marty for her help and special care these last few years. Glenda loved trips to the beach, particularly family beach weeks, football Saturdays in Kenan Stadium, and her dachshunds. She showed amazing strength the last 2 1/2 years as she fought cervical cancer with determination, grit, and grace. Her healthcare team at UNC Hospital, lead by Dr. Bae-Jump, are to be commended for their dedication and care. The family is also grateful for the care given by Authoracare Collective (Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell) and Amedysis Hospice, as well as for the love, prayers and support shown by so many friends, neighbors, and sitters. Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Heath Lunsford and husband, Greg of Burlington; grandchildren, Cydney Lunsford Bates and husband, Colin of Durham and Greg "Al" Allison Lunsford II of Bluffton, South Carolina; great-grandson, Jarett James Bates; brother, Jerry Sherrill and wife, Terri of Norcross, Georgia and a brother-in-law, Jerry Heath and wife, Rita of Oak Island, NC. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel. There will be a reception following the service for family and friends in the Board room. A private burial was held prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the UNC Gynecology-Oncology Department, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 and the Humane Society of Alamance County, P.O. Box 5117, Burlington, NC 27216. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.