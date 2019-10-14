APRIL 8, 1933 - OCTOBER 10, 2019 Daphne Kate Coble Heath, 86, of Julian, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in a car accident with her sister by her side. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Coble's Lutheran Church, 5200 Coble Church Road, Julian, NC. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Coble's Lutheran Church; burial will follow in the church cemetery. Daphne was the daughter of the late Floyd and Faye Curtis Coble and was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Heath; brother, Leonard Coble; and sister, Nancy Saunders. She leaves behind her children, Sandra Heath Mitchell (Malcolm), Lori Ann Heath Klein (Harley) and Gary Lynn Heath (Lindy); grandchildren, Jessie Michelle Heath, Joseph Monroe Heath, Jarrod Wayne Heath (Donna); great-grandchildren, Baylee Nichole Heath and Brynn Marie Heath; and sisters, Margie Horney, Leona Coble, Carol Saunders, Jeanette Thomas and Jane Witchey. Daphne was a lifelong member of Coble's Lutheran Church in Julian where she was truly the Lord's servant. She also served her community for 26 years as a dedicated cafeteria worker for Guilford County Schools. Daphne was a warm light to anyone who knew her. Her loving smile and positive attitude were resilient throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coble's Lutheran Church, Cemetery Fund, 5200 Coble Church Road, Julian, NC 27283. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Daphne's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC
