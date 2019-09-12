SEPTEMBER 12, 1951 - SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 High Point--Linda Kay Atkinson Hazelwood, age 67, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hospice Home in High Point. Linda was born September 12, 1951 in High Point, NC to Cecil and Elma Atkinson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elma Cruthis Atkinson, and her father, Cecil Lamar Atkinson. She is survived by her loving daughter Carol Ann Hazelwood (Larry) Lookabill and son Lester. Her grandchildren, William Zachary (Anna) Lookabill and April Dawn Lookabill and her great-grandson Sylar Nuckolls and her ex-husband John Hazelwood. She is also survived by her brother Cecil Steven (Ellen) Atkinson and their children Wendy Atkinson, Karrie Atkinson Neal, Mitchell Atkinson, Matthew Atkinson, Emily Atkinson Hartley, Markus Atkinson, Samuel Atkinson, Sarah Atkinson D'Ambrogio. The family would also like to thank Dr. Vicki Stovall, Dr. Penny Jones and Dr. Justin Blaylock from the bottom of our hearts for always taking care of our precious family member over the years. You guys are awesome. I would like to thank Hospice House of High Point. Hospice was so good to my Mom. Linda graduated from Lucy C. Ragsdale, class of 1969, and attended GTCC for many years. Linda was of the Holiness faith. She worked in the furniture industry for most of her life. Her hobbies were dancing, skating and bowling. She was continuously working on a family tree album which dated back to the 1800's. She was very adamant about learning and knowing her family heritage. The family will receive friends from Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point. A funeral service will occur at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Following interment, family will also receive friends at Brightwood Dr., High Point, NC 27262. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Hazelwood and Lookabill families. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Hazelwood family. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 E. Lexington Ave., High Point, NC 27262.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.