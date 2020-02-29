MAY 30, 1920 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 George Allan Hays, 99, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Beacon Place Hospice. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, with Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio officiating. After a reception at the church, interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3610 Whitehurst Road. George was born May 30, 1920, in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Fred and Helen Fletcher Hays. He received his AB from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Government Service, was a graduate of Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service and Cornell University, where he studied agricultural economics (Department of State job assignment). In 1942, he was a Civil Service examiner with the US Civil Service Commission in DC. In 1944, he joined the Foreign Service of the United States as an officer for 32 years, serving in Nigeria, Greece, Philippines, Hong Kong, Montreal, Washington, DC, New Zealand and Pakistan where his duties consisted of economic, commercial, and trade development. George was responsible for establishing Shepherd House in Greensboro, the first permanent non-profit residential facility with supportive services for mentally ill adults. In retirement he actively volunteered with the US Department of Agriculture in bringing surplus food to serving Guilford County residents and Urban Ministries. He also volunteered with Mobile Meals. He was a facilitator for the Family to Family Support Group for Mental Health and was part of the team in developing NAMI and brought NAMI into North Carolina. He served as a member of the Mental Health Association Housing Task Force and as president of the Greensboro Alliance for the Mentally Ill. He was a member of the Mental Health Association of Greensboro, Greensboro Human Relations Commission, formally known as the Greensboro Housing Coalition, a member of Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Greensboro and of the Saint Pius Knights Columbus, Council 11101. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hays was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Elizabeth Hays; daughter, Cynthia Marie Hays and his sister, Helen Tattersall. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hays; children, Robert Hays, Richard Hays, John Erickson and wife, Blanca, Lisa Phillips and husband, Dwayne and grandchildren, Christian Hays and Gracie Erickson. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N. Elm St. Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Sanctuary House, 518 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
