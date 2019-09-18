AUGUST 1, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 COLFAX Harry Lee Haynes, 87, died September 16, 2019 at his home. Harry was born August 1, 1932 in Carroll County, VA to James Everette and Elsie Boley Haynes. Harry was a veteran of the US Army and retired builder. He attended Smith Grove Baptist Church. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Shirley H. Tompkins. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen Hester Haynes; children, Sherry Bryson (Mike), Kevin Haynes (Kay), and Jennifer Rose (Phillip); grandchildren, Sarah Haynes, Meredith Bryson, Harrison, Katherine and Nicholas Rose; sisters, Phyllis Barbour (Heraldean) and Virginia Phelps (Charles); brother, James E. Haynes (Sibyl); and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Smith Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Peters officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private family burial was held at Antioch United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 6080 Belews Creek Rd., Belews Creek, NC 27009, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262, or Smith Grove Baptist Church, 2707 Sandy Ridge Rd, Colfax, NC 27235. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
