SEPTEMBER 29, 1927 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Mrs. Colleen M. Haynes, 92, of Greensboro, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Beacon Place following an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m., at Westminster Gardens with Rev. Bob Voorhees officiating. Colleen was born September 29, 1927 in Greensboro, the daughter of Herbert Moore and Claudia Shields Moore. Colleen was a member of Westover Church where she was one of the "lunch bunch." She was very active in the church through the years and often provided transportation for members who needed a ride to church. Colleen will be remembered for her joyous personality which made her loved by everyone she came in contact with. Her gentle and kind disposition was often accompanied by her sense of humor. Colleen enjoyed looking proper for the occasion, gardening and crafting. Most of all, Colleen loved her family and her church family. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Haynes, and her sister, Helen Wray. Surviving are her daughters, Connie Evans (David) and Kathy Haynes, all of Greensboro; sister, Annette Clark (Tommy) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Todd Evans and Donna Jones; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Erik Evans; great-great-granddaughter, Berklee Evans. Friends will be received following the service at the cemetery. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Colleen's name be made to Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Haynes family.
