EDEN Mr. Dezie Hayes, 43, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Mary D. Perry Memorial Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

