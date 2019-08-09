MAY 4, 1928 - AUGUST 1, 2019 GREENSBORO - David Page Haxton, 91, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to one of the following charities: US Fund for UNICEF, NGO Department, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038; League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, P.O. Box 9721, Greensboro, NC 27429 or Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 Westgate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
