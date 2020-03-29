AUGUST 19, 1928 - MARCH 27, 2020 Martha Maude Wells Haworth passed away on March 27, 2020. She was 91 years old. Mrs. Haworth is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, John Haworth, Sr.; her three children and their spouses: John Haworth, Jr., (Will Barrus), Dr. Charles Haworth (Christel), Catherine Matthews (Steven); and her five grandsons: Nathaniel Matthews, Nicholas Matthews, Connor Haworth, Christian Haworth, and Curran Haworth. She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Ola Wells, and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles Wells (Beam). Mrs. Haworth graduated from Women's College in Greensboro, NC in 1949 and later received her Masters of Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was an educator for thirty-one years teaching in Falls Church, VA, Trinity, NC, and at Vandalia Elementary School in Greensboro, NC. Mrs. Haworth was a Renaissance woman. She flew single engine planes with her husband and earned her private license, instrument rating, and commercial license. She coauthored and published the book, Backward Glances from Forward Thinking Ladies with other High Point women. She and her husband were members of the Debonair Dance Club of High Point for many years, and surprising everyone, Mrs. Haworth took tap-dancing and karate classes in her 60s! She thoroughly enjoyed playing her kazoo rigged trumpet as a member of the Presbyterian Home Band at River Landing. Martha was a member of the High Point Regional Hospital Guild and volunteered in the Soda Shop. She was a member of Springfield Friends Meeting in High Point, NC, and she taught the Martha Jay Sunday School Class for many years. Martha was a voracious reader and loved to run. Finally, Mrs. Haworth was an artist. She was a masterful storyteller whose quips, puns, props, and varied voices always held her audiences captive. She was an accomplished seamstress who made many Halloween costumes and evening gowns. Mrs. Haworth created beautiful flower arrangements for a variety of parties and stunning table decorations that lit up a room. Her watercolors and sketches are treasured. A very special thank you goes out to her caregivers from Griswold Home Care in Greensboro, NC and Community Home Care and Hospice in Asheboro, NC. Their compassion and professionalism helped maintain Martha's joy, dignity, and quality of life. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when we can gather safely to celebrate Mrs. Haworth's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, Memo Line: Grace Hospice Foundation, c/o Tommy Kidd, 533 S. Fayetteville, St., Asheboro, NC 27203 or Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Rd., High Point, NC 27263. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.