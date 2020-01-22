HAWKS, JR., H.L. (HUBERT) JUNE 18, 1934 - JANUARY 17, 2020 H. L. (Hubert) Hawks, 85, joined his heavenly Father on Friday, January 17, 2020. H.L. was the son of Hubert and Levernia Hawks. He graduated from Allen Jay High School in 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army and returned home to work for Union Camp until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked part time for Greensboro Auto Auction. H.L. was of the Baptist Faith and had a love for saltwater fishing. H. L. was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Margaret Teal and brother John Wesley Hawks. Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Byrd and husband Dennis, Kim Hall and husband Marty; step children, Nonie Teal, Glenda Nicholson and husband Darrell, Eric Teal; brothers, Bill Hawks and wife Katie, Frank Hawks and wife Peggy; sister, Margaret Morgan and husband J.C., grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial with full military rites at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one half hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
