GREENSBORO Dwayne Allen Hawkins, Sr., 48, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Memorial services, 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Faith & Tabernacle of Praise Ministry, 1326 Tucker St. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.

