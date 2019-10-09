JUNE 23, 1930 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Margaret Elizabeth Evans Hawkins, 89, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was a member of Gate City Baptist Church where she was active in numerous church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hawkins in 1998. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lynn Cameron (Allen) and Toni Morton (John), and Victoria Hawkins, all of Greensboro, NC. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Arch of High Point, 153 E. Bellevue Drive, High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.