JUNE 23, 1930 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Margaret Elizabeth Evans Hawkins, 89, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was a member of Gate City Baptist Church where she was active in numerous church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hawkins in 1998. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lynn Cameron (Allen) and Toni Morton (John), and Victoria Hawkins, all of Greensboro, NC. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Arch of High Point, 153 E. Bellevue Drive, High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

