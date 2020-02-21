GREENSBORO William "Bill" Sidney Hawkins III, 62, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at South Elm Street Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM-3:30PM
South Elm Street Baptist Church
4212 South Elm-Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC 27406
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:30PM
South Elm Street Baptist Church
4212 South Elm-Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC 27406
