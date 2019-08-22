SEPTEMBER 19, 1949 - AUGUST 17, 2019 The funeral will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (1301 Alamance Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406), in the chapel. The visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 12 p.m. The family appreciates your kindness, comforting words, and your prayers. May God continue to bless each and every one of you. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.