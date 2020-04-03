JANUARY 22, 1931 - APRIL 1, 2020 Dr. Paul Daniel Hawkins passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on April 1, 2020. He was born in Rock Mills, Virginia on January 22, 1931, son of Raymond and Sally (Norman) Hawkins. On December 23, 1961, he married Linda Hastings Pace. His life epitomized commitment to God, family and country. He represented the United States Army including service in the Korean conflict. He faithfully loved his wife and family, many church congregations and friends; but love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was his highest commitment. He served as pastor of Duraleigh Road Baptist (Raleigh, NC), Immanuel Baptist (Edenton, NC), Hawthorne Baptist (Tucker, GA) and Tidewater Baptist (Chesapeake, VA). He served on the Board of Directors for Bob Jones University and Armed Forces Baptist Missions. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Hawkins, who lovingly cared for him; daughters Julia (Andrew) Art of Delaware, OH and Mary Elizabeth (Buddy) Allen of Reidsville; grandchildren Clay, Paul and Stephen Barker (Reidsville), Caroline and Christopher Art (Delaware), beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Ed and Marvin Hawkins; sister, Thelma Hawkins. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private graveside service. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting Wilkersonfuneral.com. Memorial gifts may be directed to Tidewater Baptist Church, 1316 Campostella Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.