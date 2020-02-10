OCTOBER 24, 1923 - FEBRUARY 8, 2020 Lillie Pearl Cash Hawk, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Hospice Home. She was born on October 24, 1923 in Person County to the late Arthur and Mettie Laws Cash, and was the wife to the late Gilmer Eugene Hawk who died in 1982. Lillie retired from Collins-Aikman in Graham. She was the oldest member of Andrews Memorial Baptist Church. During her failing health she had been attending Grove Park Baptist Church with her daughter, and became a member of the BYKOTA Sunday school class. Lillie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hawk Dodson and husband Larry, Teresa Hawk Crissman and husband Mark; grandchildren and spouses, Sabrina and Greg Hardin, David and Christina Hawk, Susanne and Al Simons, Shore Crissman; great grandchildren, Claire Simons, Austin Simons, Zoie Norris, Trey Oliver, Makaila Hawk and Jeremiah Hawk; great great grandchildren, Landon and Colton Oliver; half-brother, Lester Cash and wife Ada; half-sister, Brenda Eyl and husband Arland, sister-in-law Annabelle Cash; numerous nieces and nephews. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Michael Eugene Hawk, and her siblings, Nellie Ball, Paul Cash, Alma Hunt, Vera Smith, Fannie Mae Porterfield, Lorena Boswell, Pauline Hawkins and Charlie Lee Cash. The funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Andrews Memorial Baptist Church, 301 West Elm Street, Graham, NC by Rev. Brandon Rouse and Rev. Marc Sanders with the burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the daughter, Barbara's home in Burlington. Memorials may be made to Andrews Memorial Baptist Church, 301 W. Elm St., Graham, NC 27253, Grove Park Baptist Church, 108 Trail One, Burlington, NC 27215 or to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street
Hawk, Pearl
