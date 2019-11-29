August 11, 1971 - November 27, 2019 Richard Chad Hatcher, age 48, of Lake Forest Court, Eden passed away on Wednesday morning at his home. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening at Fair Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home of his daughter in Eden. Chad was born August 11, 1971 in Rockingham County. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Chad was a graduate of Stoneville High School class of 1989. He later graduated from RCC with an associate's degree. He was owner and operator of Cleanco Inc.. He was a Christian, avid Tarheel and Yankee fan, and loved all things Disney. Chad was a comedian and food enthusiast, who would plan out his meals weeks in advance. He was a Daddy to three girls and often joked that he "had hair before them." His quick wit and quiet humor was one of the best things about him. Chad is survived by his wife, Andrea Michelle Willey Hatcher; daughters, Katherine Grace Hatcher Carter and husband Shawn, Charlotte Amelia Hatcher, and Nora Claire Hatcher; parents, Richard Kenneth Hatcher and Vicki Lee Richardson Hatcher; in-laws, David and Brenda Willey, and his beloved Golden Retriever, Jack. Online condolences may be offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
