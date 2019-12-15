GREENSBORO Thomas H. Hastye, III, 67, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. Interment will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Gardens of Gethsemane, 3020 E. Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

