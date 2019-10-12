MARCH 31, 1945 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 Mr. John Edward "Jack" Harville, 74, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Waxhaw, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Haven, 3815 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28608 or Dilworth Center for Chemical Dependency, 2240 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Please post online condolences at www.throbertson.com. Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte, NC 28210
