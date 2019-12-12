GREENSBORO Lillie Harvey, 83, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral services, 11 a.m., Friday, December 13 at St. Philip AME Zion Church, 1330 Ashe St. Burial, December 15, Cowhead Cemetery, Lane, SC. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
