FEBRUARY 18, 1929 - OCTOBER 5, 2019 GREENSBORO - Leroy Hartgrove, 90, died peacefully at his home October 5, 2019. A native of Greensboro, he was born on February 18, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of North Carolina. After graduating from Rankin High School where he played tuba in the band, he worked for Southern Railway System as a welder's helper at Pomona Yard. Furthering his education at Kerpels Prosthetic School of Dentistry in New York City, he became a certified dental technician. He owned and operated Norman Dental Laboratory for 50 years. He served 3 years as president of the NC Dental Laboratory Association. A life member of the Greensboro Sertoma Club, he also served as its president. Mr. Hartgrove was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board and Finance Committee. He taught Sunday School for 66 years and led the music at several churches. His deep abiding faith was grounded in prayer and exhibited in service and witness to others. He rejoiced knowing that his family also professes faith in Jesus. His talents, shared with many, included precision painting and wallpapering and growing some of the best tomatoes in Guilford County. Leroy's sweet, generous spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Hartgrove was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Doris Johnson Hartgrove, his parents, Agnes and Carl Hartgrove, and brothers, Harold Hartgrove and Warner Hartgrove. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Roberta Via Hartgrove of the home and his children, Bruce Hartgrove (Sally) of High Point, Marcie Hayek (Charlie) of Advance and Sheryl Brannon (Brad) of Greensboro. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Joshua Hartgrove (Nancy), Andrew Hayek (Lindsey), Meredith Dixon (Andrew), Luke Hayek, Julie Brannon, Sam Brannon (Heather), Tracie Hummel (Stephen), Abigail Nettesheim (Matt), Rebecca Brannon and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two stepsons Tim Via (Patti) of Bent Mountain, VA and Bob Via (Audrey) of Topsail Island, stepgrandchildren Stephen Via (Erica) and Michael Via (Danielle), and two stepgreat grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Tom Hartgrove, Geraldine Sanderson, and Jeraline Lewis, sister-in-law, Mary Helen Hartgrove, and their families. The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Sherouse and Dr. Steve Pressley officiating. Visitation will take place at the church following the service. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family expresses gratitude to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their kindness and care. Mr. Hartgrove's nurse, Sam King, and his caregiver, Robert Williams, brightened his days with their excellent, devoted care and compassion. Memorials may be made to the Via Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church Greensboro, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. 27401, to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church High Point, 405 N. Main Street, 27260, to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach VA, 23453, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, 27405. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
