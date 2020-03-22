HART, SR., GLEENREUS GLEN LEUAL GLEENREUS GLEN Leual Hart, Sr., 74, of Whitsett, NC passed away on March 13, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at Blackwell Funeral Home in Burlington, NC, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Viewing and visitation will begin at 12 noon followed by the service at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in Tarboro, NC at a later date. Blackwell Funeral Home 1292 Rauhut St, Burlington, NC 27217

