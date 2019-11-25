JANUARY 16, 1919 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 Frances "Frannie" Pouliot Hart, 100, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel on Monday evening, November 25, 2019. Born January 16, 1919, to the late Joseph Gerald Pouliot and Agnes Hamer Pouliot in Richford, VT, Frances was a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and most recently attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and loved to volunteer. She worked as a volunteer for Women's Hospital for over 30 years, (mostly in the gift shop), enjoyed cooking, shopping, playing Bridge, watching "The Young and the Restless," and ACC basketball. Frannie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John "Jack" T. Hart and a daughter, Patricia "Patty" Hart Reinhardt. Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Todd Freeland, Michelle Freeland Cox and her husband Jack, Kelly Freeland Tagert and her husband Paul, and Tom Freeland and his wife Megh; great-grandchildren, Gabe Freeland and Sam Cox; and her constant companion, her cat, "Jessie." Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Hospital of Greensboro Auxilary, 801 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
