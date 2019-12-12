NOVEMBER 18, 1957 - DECEMBER 11, 2019 Mr. Earl Dean Harrison, Jr., 62, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Summerfield, NC; sons, Scott of Summerfield, Alex and wife Kaitlyn and their daughter, Lilly of Stoney Creek and Bradley and wife Alison and their daughters, Savannah and Charlotte of Greensboro; mother, Phoebe Harrison of Elon; and sisters, Connie Styers of Greensboro and Kim Vaughn of Elon. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Harrison. Dean graduated from Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington, NC in 1976 and received a BS in business administration from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. There he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and remained friends with many of his brothers. Upon college graduation in 1980, Dean opened a Graham Sporting Goods in Greensboro, NC. He first conceived the idea of a local sporting goods to his parents 43 years ago. Hence, Graham Sporting Goods is now in its third generation of Harrisons and continues to always put customer service first. Dean was a man of faith, always putting God and family first. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, where he served as a former deacon. He believed in keeping family close and enjoyed spending time with them not only at home but also at their beach home in Sunset Beach, NC. His pride and joy were his granddaughters. He loved playing golf and spent many afternoons on the golf course with some of his closest friends. Funeral services will be held at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC on Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at the church with the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. The committal service will follow at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, NC. A reception will follow the burial at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Phoebe Harrison. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
