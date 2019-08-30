GREENSBORO JOE HO ward Harrison, 80, died Monday, August 26, 2019. Celebration of life will begin at 10:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave. Funeral arrangements by Woodard Funeral Home.
