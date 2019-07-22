GREENSBORO Garland Harrison, 63, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1302 US-29 BUS, Reidsville, NC at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

