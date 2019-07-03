WHITSETT Ruth Clapp Harris, 94, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Grant Clapp and Zula Abigail Clapp. She was married to the late Lester Lewis Harris, who welcomed his bride after being apart 38 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Gloria Harris Thompson (Doug), and her son, Ricky Lewis Harris (Patricia). She also leaves eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Mt. Hope UCC, where she was a faithful, lifelong member, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 with Reverend Kristen Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the church, located at 2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Whitsett. Special thanks to our Hospice team for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Hospice of Alamance County, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.
