SEPTEMBER 5, 1939 - FEBRUARY 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that our dear loving mother, Judy Newton Harris, transitioned into heaven peacefully on February 17, 2020. She was born to Walt and Mabel Newton in 1939, the third of five girls. She courageously and fiercely battled cancer for the last several years. Mom gave unconditional love to everyone she touched without expecting anything in return. Left to cherish her memory are four children and spouses, Kim and Hank Kirkpatrick (Graham, NC), Keith and Ali Harris (Pinehurst, NC), Kathy and Sheldon Cooper (Isle of Palms, SC) and Kristi and Steve Lee (Cave Springs, AR). Also her beloved grandchildren whom she adored and loved, Alissa Harris, Stevie Lee, Dylan Harris, Prescott Kirkpatrick and Will Kirkpatrick. She has three surviving sisters, Pat Slaughter, Sandra Arenas and Brenda Mahaley and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Her parents, Walt and Mabel Newton, sister, Glenda Day, and partner, Jack Bruner predeceased her. Mom owned and operated Grove Street cafe in Greensboro, NC for 25 years until her retirement in 2004. Generous to a fault, she helped many people along the way and constantly tried to feed everyone her delicious southern cooking. She attended Calvary Baptist Church early in life and later attended Swepsonville Methodist Church when she felt up to it. We would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that provided her wonderful care at UNC Chapel Hill GYN-ONC team, Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO and First Health Hospice House of Pinehurst. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service of Burlington will service the family. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 22 at 1 p.m. at Swepsonville United Methodist Church with a memorial service following at 2:30 p.m. We would like to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness and prayers during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to First Health Hospice House of West End, NC or Swepsonville United Methodist Church, 1307 East Main Street, Graham, NC 27253. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral & Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.