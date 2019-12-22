Ettastein (Etta) Robinson Harris, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, NC. She was born July 17, 1941, in Asheville, NC to Clifton L. Robinson and Eleanor Plair. She was a 1959 graduate of Stratford High School in Stratford, Connecticut. Etta worked as an illustrator of comic books before management positions at American Express and Sprint. She lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to fill a room with joy. In a word Etta was and is UNFORGETABLE. She is survived by her brothers Theodore, Clifton, Tom Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. Her light, spirit, and energy will live on forever.
Harris, Ettastein (Etta) Robinson
To plant a tree in memory of Ettastein Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.