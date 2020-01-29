Dr. Cliff Harris, 72, of Julian, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Lifelong native of Burlington, NC, Dr. Harris was the husband of Tina Alston Harris, who survives, and the son of the late Nathanial Thomas Harris, Sr., and the late Cleo Gilliam Harris. In addition to his wife, Tina, of the home, Dr. Harris is survived by his daughter, Lauren Lyons, of the home; his brother, Nat Harris and his wife, Sheila W. Harris, of Burlington; his nieces, Kim Harris McInnis of Wilmington and Lawson Harris Worth of Charlotte. After graduating with the 1965 class of Walter Williams High School, he studied biological science at the University of of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 1971. Cliff then went on to earn a PhD in molecular biology at Florida State University in 1977. He did postdoctoral research work at Harvard Medical University. Cliff has been a professor at both Hofstra University and Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He was employed with North Carolina Radiation Protection Section as a health physicist. Earlier in his career, Cliff was a lab director with Laboratory Corporation of Amercia. Although technically astute, he was known for his love of all things simple. Cliff, for many years, was an excellent naturalist photographer, artist and dreamer. Working alongside Tina on their property, they shared a passion for cultivating their gardens and grounds. Briar, the beloved nurse dog, was by his side throughout his illness until his passing. A passionate Tarheel through and through, Cliff loved all things Carolina. Frank Zappa was another great love of Cliff's. The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Goulding, who provided outstanding profession therapy coupled with great compassion. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Burlington. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert M. Disher, Jr. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405. 1 Corinthians 13:4-13 Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave. Burlington, NC 27215
