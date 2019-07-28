GREENSBORO Brenda Hinshaw Harris, 72, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Community In Christ Presbyterian Church at 5401 Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
