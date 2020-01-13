AGE 80 Bobby Harris, of Greensboro, transitioned from this earthly life to his heavenly home on January 06, 2020 at the age of 80. Bobby, a US Army Veteran, enlisted at the age of 22. He loved sports, making friends and celebrating life. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Triad Chapel, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro. Triad Funeral Home 2117 Veasley Street
