Sarah Thompson Harrill, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Greensboro. A service of remembrance will be held at Guildford Park Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October 30 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Sarah joins her husband of 47 years, Jesse Alexander Harrill in heaven and is survived by her children, Alex Harrill; Cindy Harrill; Nancy Harrill; and Kelly Harrill and his wife Kelly Koury Harrill; as well as her grandchildren, Hannah, Harrison, Haley and Maggie. Sarah was a woman of faith and grace who lived her life in service of others. She was born to her parents James and Beatrice Thompson in Gainesville, Georgia and grew up in Tennessee with her four siblings Dal, Buck, Jimmy, Lila. She moved to Greensboro, N.C. to attend nursing school. While in nursing school, she met Jesse Harrill, a young businessman, at a picnic thrown by his brother, Dr. Henry Harrill. It was not long before the beautiful redheaded student nurse and this handsome fellow became a twosome. They were married in 1949, and upon moving to the Kirkwood area, began attending Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, where Sarah has been a dedicated member for nearly 60 years. While raising her four children and then doting over four grandchildren, Sarah also cared for those in need as a nurse all her professional life. She retired in 2004 after more than 20 years of faithful service to the patients and staff at Fellowship Hall. Over that long career, she changed countless people's lives for the better and was deeply honored to be part of her patients' lives. Sarah was voted Presbyterian Woman of the Year by her congregation and friends at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in 2008. Throughout her membership at Guilford Park, Sarah served on multiple committees and groups, always ready to take on any task to help the church and community. She was a skilled gardener and superb cook who lovingly shared these gifts with the church, her friends and her family. Sarah will be remembered as a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister, caregiver and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, care of The Deacon's Fund, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.