NOVEMBER 22, 1956 - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 GREENSBORO Lori Millicent Harrell passed away on September 28 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the new mausoleum at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive after the service. She was born on November 22, Thanksgiving Day, 1956 to JoAnn L. Harrell in Greensboro, NC. She graduated from Western Guilford High School in 1976 and went on to attend GTCC. Lori loved music all her life. She was the love of her mother's life and they loved each other so much. She had overcome many health issues over the years but kept on going. She was the kindest, sweetest daughter in the world. Every parent should be so blessed with a child like her. Her survivors include her mother, JoAnne, 3 wonderful uncles, 3 wonderful aunts, several special cousins, and many friends. Everyone that knew her will miss her very much, but will never forget her. Flowers are accepted and donations may be made to Cone Health Heart Care, 1200 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
