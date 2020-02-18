OAK RIDGE BOBBY Charles Harrell, 85, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Salisbury National Cemetery, 202 Government Rd., Salisbury. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

Service information

Feb 20
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:00PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd.
Salisbury, NC 28144
