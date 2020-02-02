AUGUST 1, 1933 - JANUARY 29, 2020 Elizabeth Ann Harr née Kosak (known as Betty Ann) died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 86. While at home, with her family, on the 29th of January. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 1st, 1933 to Slovenian immigrant parents. Her love for family was second only to her love for God through the Roman Catholic faith, both of which were very strong. She married Walter, the love of her life for nearly 70 years, in 1955. His two years as a soldier in Korea led to injuries that would shorten his professional baseball career. While she enjoyed traveling with the team, his new career transformed her life into one of raising a family and relocating First to Maple Heights, then Ashtabula, then Athens (GA), and then to Mentor back in the Cleveland area. They were uprooted once again to Illinois before settling in North Carolina in 1982; where she lived out her remaining years. In fact, living in the Carolinas longer than anywhere else. First in Greensboro and finally in Durham. Betty Ann was involved in many civic duties over the years; both in the community and church. Among them the Newcomers Club, Altar Rosary Society, bowling leagues, church offices and Meals-on-Wheels. Often taking on leadership roles while there. But her greatest accomplishment was always her children, family and faith. Betty Ann was a voracious mystery novel reader and loved crossword puzzles. She was a proud Slovenian who grew up with 50+ first cousins that shared the culture with her. Her only trip outside North America would come in 1985 when she traveled to Slovenia, Croatia, Italy and France. Visiting many religious sites and family members with her mother. Soon after Betty would take her mother in and provide primary care during her remaining 14 years. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years Walter, siblings Marge Lostoski (Ed) and Dan Kosak; children Mark (Liz), Jamie (Dell), Randy (Roshan), and Beth; 6 grandchildren (Mike, Elyse, Scott, Christina, David and Elizabeth), one great grandchild (Steven), many nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed before her are her parents Frank Kosak and Elizabeth Jordan; her brother David (and spouse Janice), sister-in-law Joanne, son-in-law Joe Carroll, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 11AM. Inurnment will follow the mass in the church columbarium. Friends and family are invited for a reception at the church Fellowship Hall after the services. The Harr family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits. Hall-Wynne Funeral Service 1113 West Main Street
