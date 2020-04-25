APRIL 20, 1954 - APRIL 22, 2020 GREENSBORO Doretha Dorine Harper, 66, passed away at Montgomery Village Assisted Living in Star, NC after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia (primary progressive aphasia). She was born in Guilford County on April 20, 1954 to Sadie Johnson Harper and Spurgeon Harper. Doretha graduated from James B. Dudley High School. She later attended North Carolina A&T State University and Carolina Beauty College. During her life, she owned a cleaning service, was a cosmetologist and worked as a security guard at NC A&T. In her spare time, she loved fishing and going to the beach. She was married to Michael Coleman Sr., who preceded her in death. Survivors include daughter, Yashekia Coleman (Frankie); sons, Marcus Coleman and Michael Coleman, Jr.; brother, James Harper; sisters, Rosa Crenshaw, Ruth Benton and Della Harper; 3 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
