1944 - 2019 On December 18, 2019, at the age of 75, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ronald Ray Hardy passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be at 1 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 22 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel. Ronald was born in Guilford County to the late Henry Clay and Gertrude Hart Hardy. He and Frances Gail Hardy shared a wonderful marriage for more than forty years until her passing in 2015. He enjoyed his job as a tractor-trailer driver for Harris Teeter Distribution Center, where he worked for approximately 30 years. Ronald was good-hearted and believed strongly in respect for others. His family was the greatest love of his life. He leaves behind his children, Dennis Holliday of Kernersville, Rhonda (Dwayne) Phillips and Wendy Hardy both of Greensboro; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Alexander, Ashley Johnson and Christopher Johnson; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Donald (Nancy) Hardy of Brown Summit and William (Joey) Hardy of Hampton, TN. In addition to his parents and wife, preceding Ronald in death is his son, Lee Hardy, and sister, Mary Ellen Coke. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Hardy, Ronald Ray
