JULIA ELLA MORGAN HARDY, 88, of Asheboro, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice of Randolph County. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St Luke UM Church, 169 Burns Street, Asheboro, NC 27203. Visitation: 11:30-12 at the church prior to service. Mrs. Hardy was a 1951 graduate of Bennett College in Greensboro, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree. In 1955 she was awarded a master's in education at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. After teaching in Blacksburg, VA for five years, she moved to North Carolina where she taught at Trinity Elementary School for five years, Liberty Elementary School for one year and retired from Ramseur Elementary after 34 years of dedicated service. Julia was a devoted and active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Left to cherish precious memories: sister, Mrs. Doris M. Anthony; brother-in-law Mr. Walter Beasley, Sr.; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sally Morgan; beloved nieces, Lisa Shoffner, Yvette Williams (Cordell), Lynette Shoffner, Tammy Beasley, Tanya Beasley and Sally Rae Jones (John); nephews, Walter Beasley, Jr., Foster Anthony (DaVonda), John L. Barnes (Diane), Bill Morgan (Barbara), Terry V. Morgan (Deidre), Michael Morgan, Ken Morgan and Burrell Morgan; godsons, Derrick Brown and Spencer Brooks. Gailes Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Hardy family. Share memories and condolences at http://www.gailesfuneralhome.com.
