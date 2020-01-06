JUNE 19, 1956 - JANUARY 3, 2020 Thomas Stanley Hardison, 63, of High Point, NC, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020. He was born June 19, 1956 in Stuttgart, Germany while his father was stationed in the Army. After graduating from Princeton High School in 1974, he went on to graduate from UNC-Greensboro in 1978. He worked in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. He had a love from traveling, supporting the Humane Society, the Outer Banks and his family. Stan was predeceased by his parents, Nelva Card Hardison and Thomas Blanchard Hardison of Princetoon, NC. Stan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl Hardison. He is also survived by sister, Terry Hardison Braswell (husband Danny) and beloved nephew, Cameron Blake Braswell. He is also survived by his two beloved nieces, Susan Paige and Spencer Paige Parton (husband Alex). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Guilford County. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11th at 2pm. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services starting at 1pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Hardison family. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
