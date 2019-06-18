REIDSVILLE Estileen "Little Bit" Totten Hardin, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20 from Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2166 Grooms Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
