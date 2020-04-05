MAY 15, 1934 - MARCH 12, 2020 Greensboro-Felicita(Fel) Hanson passed away peacefully at Hospice's Beacon Place. She was an amazing wife to her late husband, Erwin Hanson, a loving mother to her four children, a fun-loving grandmother and great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was an avid reader, a lover of animals and a member of a quilter's guild. Those wishing to honor Fel's life can make a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro (Authoracare Collective). The family has honored her wishes to be cremated. As a precaution, a service to honor and celebrate Fel will be held at a later date.
