REIDSVILLE, NC Mary Woolen Hanolt, 80, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Thursday June 20, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Wednesday June 26, 2019 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Speedwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will see friends following the memorial service. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Numa and Hazel Durham Woolen and had moved back to Rockingham County in 1977 after living up and down the eastern seaboard due to being a military bride. Survivors include: sons: Tad Hanolt (Lioba), and Robert Hanolt both of Reidsville, daughter: Catherine Lamberth of Wilkesboro, NC, granddaughter Jennifer Hanolt of Asheville, brothers: James Woolen of Pittsburgh, PA, Wesley Woolen of Reidsville, George Woolen (Mandy) of Kernersville, sister Nancy Perros of Belmont, NC Memorials may be sent to: The American Heart Association 7029 Albert Pick Rd.Suite 200 Greensboro, NC 27409 Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com

