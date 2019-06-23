REIDSVILLE, NC Mary Woolen Hanolt, 80, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Thursday June 20, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Wednesday June 26, 2019 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Speedwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will see friends following the memorial service. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Numa and Hazel Durham Woolen and had moved back to Rockingham County in 1977 after living up and down the eastern seaboard due to being a military bride. Survivors include: sons: Tad Hanolt (Lioba), and Robert Hanolt both of Reidsville, daughter: Catherine Lamberth of Wilkesboro, NC, granddaughter Jennifer Hanolt of Asheville, brothers: James Woolen of Pittsburgh, PA, Wesley Woolen of Reidsville, George Woolen (Mandy) of Kernersville, sister Nancy Perros of Belmont, NC Memorials may be sent to: The American Heart Association 7029 Albert Pick Rd.Suite 200 Greensboro, NC 27409 Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.