MARCH 24, 1921 - MAY 7, 2020 Mr. Paul E. Haney, 99, of Donathan Road, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. A graveside service for Mr. Haney will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Nick McCorquodale and Pastor Jackie Smith officiating. Paul was born in Steadman, North Carolina on March 24, 1921 to the late Clyde H. Thornton and Lonnie Haney. He was retired from P. Lorillard Inc. and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a World War II veteran and a member of the Cone Post 386. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Janie Marie Haney, Lela Ezzell, Evelyn Compton, Emma Williams; brothers, Clayton Haney, John Henry Thornton, Charlie Thornton, Norwood Thornton, Lonnie Thornton, and Jerry Thornton; and stepfather, Henry Felix Thornton. Survivors include his daughter, Paulette Snyder and husband, Lindsey of Reidsville; four sisters, Ellen Beardon, Mildred Wilson, Virginia Cosgrove, Betty Whaley; brother, Gene Thornton; two grandchildren, Carla Smith and husband, Jackie, Kelly McCorquodale and husband, Nick; five great-grandchildren, Katherine Covington and husband, Cody, Houston McCorquodale and wife, Ruth, Jackie Smith III, Kaylee Smith, and Kacie Smith; and great-great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Ryleigh, and Baby Covington to be. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3920 Baylor Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to thank Dr. Edwin Avbuere and the staff at Alpha Medical Clinic for their care and kindness for these past years. The family also wishes to thank Ms. Faye Horton for her care and support of Mr. Haney for over two years. Because of her, he was able to stay at home where he most wanted to be. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Ave.
Service information
May 12
Graveside Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.