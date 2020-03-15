Alma Lee Hanes went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020. Born May 17, 1920, she had lived most of her life in Greensboro. She had been a resident of Brookdale Lawndale Park for the last 13 years and was a member of Newlyn Street Methodist Church. She is survived by three children: Don Hinshaw and wife Tish of Oregon, daughter Kay Drew and husband Willis of Florida, son David Marshburn and wife Nina of Georgia; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Greensboro.
