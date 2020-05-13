DECEMBER 7, 1936 - MAY 12, 2020 MADISON Jacqueline Bradshaw Handy, 83, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. Jacqueline was born on December 7, 1936 to the late Reverend Roy Franklin Bradshaw and Bessie Mae Moore Bradshaw. Mrs. Handy was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church and loved word puzzles and coloring. She was a loving mother and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Carl and Roy Junior Bradshaw and sister, Sallie Mae Bradshaw Brim. Survivors include her son, Randy Middleton; three brothers, Lawrence, Hugh Tommy (Edith) and Paul (Evelyn) Bradshaw and close friend, Louzettie Pardue. Mrs. Handy will lie in state on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for those wishing to sign the register and pay their respects. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.