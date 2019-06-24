HIGH POINT Lillie Mae Ward Hancock, 89, of High Point, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Meridian Center. Born May 27, 1930, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Ward and the late Mary Elizabeth Ward. Mrs. Hancock graduated from Jamestown High School and was a homemaker. She is survived by her sons, Harold Hancock and Theron Hancock of High Point; and brother, Howard Ward of Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Ross Hancock in 2005; son, Sherman Wayne Hancock, brothers, Virgil Ward and Albion Ward; sisters, Helen Ward and Anne Smith. Private graveside services will be held at Floral Garden Park. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
