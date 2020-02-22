NOVEMBER 14, 1927 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 John Carroll Hancock of Greensboro, North Carolina died on February 17, 2020. He was a member of the Jamestown Friends Meeting, and resident of Friends Homes West. Born to parents John Seale Hancock and Mabel Hancock of Detroit, Michigan in 1927, John C. married Ruth Emma Hare in 1952 and the two became a notoriously tight-knit and loving pair. They were both lifelong Friends community members. She predeceased him in 2018. John is survived by two children, John Harley Hancock, of Richmond, Virginia and Rhoda Ruth Rossman, of Albany, California. They and John C.'s son- and daughter-in-law, Norman Rossman and Martha Hancock, will miss their Dad's gentle sense of humor and steadfast support of their families. John is also survived by his four grandchildren: Jay Hancock, Hannah Abbas, Ruth Rossimov, and Darrell Rossman and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Hancock, Lily Hancock, Emma Hancock, and Mia Rossimov. John graduated from the University of Michigan and worked in engineering for public agencies all his life. He was a tennis team member in high school and college, a clarinetist in the big band era and loved to play bridge with his wife and their friends. After retiring, John studied George Fox's writings and created an index to his journals. John was known for his modesty, generosity and kind spirit. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
