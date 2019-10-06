Glenn Ray Hancock, 82, of Greensboro, NC, passed away in his home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Glenn was born on February 5, 1937, in Greensboro, to the late Helen Kathleen Ray and Henry Glenn Hancock. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1955, where he sang in the Queen's Men quartet. Following studies at NC State University, he joined the Air Force (1958-1962) and was stationed in Alaska. After working at Jefferson Pilot, Glenn's entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own specialty contracting business, Environ Inc. in 1973. In 2001 he started Carolina Specialty Contractors. He helped develop Carolina Purchasing Consortium, and carried many responsibilities within the Carolinas Council of Housing, Redevelopment & Codes Officials (CCHRCO). Glenn was on the Board of Directors at Forest Oaks Country Club, serving as Chairman, 1988-90. He was also a member of the Greensboro Jaycees; member of Pisgah United Methodist Church where he served as its choir director; and most recently a member of Tabernacle UMC and its choir. He loved singing with the Greensboro Tarheel Barbershop Chorus and playing golf in the great outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janet "Jan" Petrehn Hancock; son Samuel Tate Hancock (Betsy); daughter Amy Raye Hancock Trawick (Ben); grandchildren Samuel Tate Hancock, Jr. (Sara Fragua Sobrino), Luke Bryan Hancock (Sadie Gosselin), Hannah Rae Trawick (Jake Coltrane), and Duncan Sinclair Trawick; brother Bruce Morris; and family friend Theresa Murphy Hancock. He was preceded in death by devoted stepfather Robert Lincoln Morris and former wife Gayle Tate Hancock Sink. The family appreciates Carrether "CC" Morris and Hospice of the Piedmont for their committed care over the last few months. A Celebration of Life will be held October 13 at 2:00p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church (5721 Methodist Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406). Family visitation will follow. Memorial gifts may be given to Greensboro Beautiful or the Christian Life Center (CLC) at Tabernacle UMC.
